Bernalillo Co. holding COVID vaccine clinic on Friday

Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vaccine syringes and cards lay on a table at LULAC’s vaccine event in Manor, Texas the day after the CDC approved booster shots for some populations (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The Bernalillo County Fire Department is collaborating with Vida Pharmacy to offer first and second doses. They will also be giving boosters. It’s happening on Friday, December 3 from 9 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center located at 1701 Fourth St. SW.

Story continues below

The clinic is for those aged 12 years or older. The county says they will be supplied with Moderna and Pfizer shots. Those interested can sign up on the New Mexico Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES