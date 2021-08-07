Back-to-school vaccine clinic covers all non-COVID shots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Health hosted a free back-to-school vaccine clinic on Saturday. Kids two months to 18 years old were able to get all the routine shots they need before returning to school from the Southwest Mesa Family Health Clinic.

The clinic only administered non-COVID vaccinations. Every child that attended also got a free backpack full of school supplies like pencils, paper, folders, and markers.