APS hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents took advantage of the holiday to get their kids their COVID-19 vaccine. A shot clinic was at Albuquerque Public School’s Berna Facio Development Center located at 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE. Students eligible were able to get their first, second, or booster of the Pfizer vaccine.

“They were available a lot faster than some of the CVS’s. Which was in February and we wanted to get it done hopefully before then,” said APS parent, Meghan Brandt.

The clinics will also be held Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. There are 5,000 doses available. The New Mexico Public Education Department is encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated as a way to reduce spread in schools. As of Friday, more than 28 schools in the state had reached a five percent infection rate, forcing enhanced COVID safety measures. Some schools are going virtual for the next 10 days to try to reduce their cases.

The following are the times of clinics at Berna Facio Development Center: