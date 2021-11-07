APS hosting COVID vaccine clinics for ages 5 and up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APS is hosting vaccine clinics for students five years and older each Tuesday and Friday. The clinic takes place at Berna Facio Development Center near Comanche and Louisiana.

On Tuesdays, it runs from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. All three shots are available for anyone 12 and older while Pfizer is available for kids 5 to 11. More information is available on the APS website.

