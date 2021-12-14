APS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is kicking off a series of vaccination clinics for students, staff and families. The first one began Tuesday afternoon for APS employees at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center off Louisiana. The clinic continues until 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, a clinic for all ages is set for Wednesday at Garfield Middle School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Others are set aside only for faculty or students 5 to 11 years old. For more information, visit aps.edu/news/news-from-2021-2022/covid-shot-clinics-at-aps-schools-facilities#december.

DATELOCATIONTIMEELIGIBILITY
Dec. 13Berna Facio: 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Boosters for employees (no appointment needed) 
Dec. 14 Berna Facio: 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Ages 5-11 only for 1st or 2nd shot 
Dec. 14 City Center: 6400 Uptown Blvd NE1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Boosters for employees (no appointment needed)
Dec. 15 Garfield MS: 3501 6th St NW2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All ages for 1st, 2nd, or booster shot   
Dec. 16 Lincoln Complex: 915 Locust St SE 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Boosters for employees (no appointment needed) 
Dec. 17 Berna Facio: 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Ages 5-11 only for 1st or 2nd shot 
Dec. 17 Food and Nutrition Services:  800 Louisiana Blvd NE1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Boosters for employees (no appointment needed) 
Dec. 21 Berna Facio: 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Ages 5-11 only for 1st or 2nd shot 
Dec. 28 Berna Facio: 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Ages 5-11 only for 1st or 2nd shot 

