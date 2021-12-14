APS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is kicking off a series of vaccination clinics for students, staff and families. The first one began Tuesday afternoon for APS employees at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center off Louisiana. The clinic continues until 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, a clinic for all ages is set for Wednesday at Garfield Middle School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Others are set aside only for faculty or students 5 to 11 years old. For more information, visit aps.edu/news/news-from-2021-2022/covid-shot-clinics-at-aps-schools-facilities#december.