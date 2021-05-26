APS holds student vaccination clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s largest school district is hosting two more vaccination clinics this week. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tingley Coliseum on Wednesday, May 26, Albuquerque Public Schools will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to students that already registered.

If you can’t make that date, APS will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Friday, May 28 at the same time and location. Students must have a signed consent form to be vaccinated if they are under the age of 18.

Consent forms are available online at cv.nmhealth.org.

