Alamosa Community Center to host vaccination clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamosa Community Center will host a one-day vaccination clinic Wednesday. It runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 130 primary doses and 600 booster doses on hand.

The Center is located at 6900 Gonzales Rd. Walk-ins are welcome but it will be quicker if patients register online at the state’s vaccine registration portal and complete their medical questionnaires beforehand.

