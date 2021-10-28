Aiming to improve health equity, NMDOH addresses barriers to vaccine hesitancy

Vaccine

WATCH: Full interview with Dr. Laura Parajon, NMDOH Deputy Secretary

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is focused on increasing the low COVID-19 vaccination rates for Hispanic, Latinx, and African American youth between the ages of 12 and 24. Dr. Laura Parajon discusses what steps the state is taking to make this happen.

NMDOH reminds the community that vaccines are always free and you don’t need insurance in order to get vaccinated. Also, immigration status doesn’t matter. Being vaccinated will not affect a path toward citizenship now, or ever.

Another topic that is frequently asked about is if the vaccines will affect fertility. NMDOH states that COVID-19 vaccines are completely safe and current data actually points to the dangers of being pregnant and unvaccinated.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, visit vaccinenm.org.

