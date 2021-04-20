ABQ Ride offering Sun Van service for vaccination appointments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride Sun Vans are helping citizens get to COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The Sun Van has already been transporting riders to vaccine sites but is now letting others use the service even if they do not fall within the traditional service criteria for the Sun Van system.

“As vaccine distribution expands and more Burqueños are making their appointments, no one should be unable to get the shot because they don’t have access to transportation or experience mobility challenges. ABQ RIDE is stepping up to get people where they need to go, ensuring that no one misses out on the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release.

According to a news release, ABQ RIDE has transported more than 100 individuals to vaccine clinics in the Albuquerque area through its service. To use the service, passengers must have a confirmed vaccination appointment and should call ABQ Ride at 505-243-7433 at least one day in advance to schedule their trip.