9 school-based vaccination events August 2-7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque's Summerfest is happening on Saturday. The event will be happening between 5-8 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Park.

Families will be able to enjoy live music, food trucks, and – for those 21 and older – a microbrew garden. The event is free and pets and coolers are welcome. The city says this is a rain or shine event.