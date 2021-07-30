9 school-based vaccination events August 2-7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nine schools across the state are hosting vaccination events amid rising COVID cases in New Mexico. From August 2 to August 7, anyone can go to any of the nine locations below to receive their free vaccine.
Monday, August 2
|Time
|Location
|Address
|City
|Vaccine
|10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|University of New Mexico
|398 Cornell Dr. NE
|Albuquerque
|Pfizer
|2-6 p.m.
|La Cueva High School
|7801 Wilshire Ave. NE
|Albuquerque
|Pfizer
Tuesday, August 3
|Time
|Location
|Address
|City
|Vaccine
|8 a.m-noon
|Picacho Middle School
|1040 N. Motel Blvd.
|Las Cruces
|Pfizer
Wednesday, August 4
|Time
|Location
|Address
|City
|Vaccine
|Noon-1 p.m.
|Moriarty High School
|200 Center Ave.
|Moriarty
|Pfizer
|2-6 p.m.
|Cibola High School
|1510 Ellison Dr. NW
|Albuquerque
|Pfizer
Thursday, August 5
|Time
|Location
|Address
|City
|Vaccine
|1-4 p.m.
|Springer Schools
|1401 8th St.
|Springer
|Pfizer/J&J
|9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|New Mexico Junior College
|1 Thunderbird Circle
|Hobbs
|Pfizer
Friday, August 6
|Time
|Location
|Address
|City
|Vaccine
|10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|University of New Mexico
|398 Cornell Dr. NE
|Albuquerque
|Pfizer
Saturday, August 7
|Time
|Location
|Address
|City
|Vaccine
|10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|NORC at University of Chicago
|10500 Copper Ave.
|Albuquerque
|Pfizer