9 school-based vaccination events August 2-7

Vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nine schools across the state are hosting vaccination events amid rising COVID cases in New Mexico. From August 2 to August 7, anyone can go to any of the nine locations below to receive their free vaccine.

Monday, August 2

TimeLocationAddressCityVaccine
10 a.m.-2 p.m.University of New Mexico398 Cornell Dr. NEAlbuquerquePfizer
2-6 p.m.La Cueva High School7801 Wilshire Ave. NEAlbuquerquePfizer

Tuesday, August 3

TimeLocationAddressCityVaccine
8 a.m-noonPicacho Middle School1040 N. Motel Blvd.Las CrucesPfizer

Wednesday, August 4

TimeLocationAddressCityVaccine
Noon-1 p.m.Moriarty High School200 Center Ave.MoriartyPfizer
2-6 p.m.Cibola High School1510 Ellison Dr. NWAlbuquerquePfizer

Thursday, August 5

TimeLocationAddressCityVaccine
1-4 p.m.Springer Schools1401 8th St.SpringerPfizer/J&J
9 a.m.-1 p.m.New Mexico Junior College1 Thunderbird CircleHobbsPfizer

Friday, August 6

TimeLocationAddressCityVaccine
10 a.m.-2 p.m.University of New Mexico398 Cornell Dr. NEAlbuquerquePfizer

Saturday, August 7

TimeLocationAddressCityVaccine
10 a.m.-1 p.m.NORC at University of Chicago10500 Copper Ave.AlbuquerquePfizer

