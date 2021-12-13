75% of New Mexicans 18 years and older have completed vaccination series

Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has hit a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort. The New Mexico Department of Health says three-fourths of all New Mexicans 18 years or older have either completed the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccine series or received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, more than 87% of adults have at least one dose. Twenty-nine percent have received their booster. On Monday, the state identified its first case of the COVID-19 Omircron variant in Bernalillo County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES