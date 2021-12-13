75% of New Mexicans 18 years and older have completed vaccination series

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has hit a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort. The New Mexico Department of Health says three-fourths of all New Mexicans 18 years or older have either completed the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccine series or received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, more than 87% of adults have at least one dose. Twenty-nine percent have received their booster. On Monday, the state identified its first case of the COVID-19 Omircron variant in Bernalillo County.