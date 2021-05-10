NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is celebrating two milestones Monday when it comes to the state’s fight against COVID-19. As of Monday, 60% of New Mexicans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is about 1,007,687 people. Forty-eight percent of New Mexicans are now fully vaccinated, which is 805,923 people.

Last month, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state can fully reopen in July if 60% of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.

“When 60% of eligible New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated, which state modeling projects may occur as early as the end of June, the state will graduate out of the color-coded county risk system and remove most pandemic-related restrictions on commercial activities. Mask requirements while around others will remain in place, and certain COVID-Safe Practices will be required for specific activities.” Gov. Lujan Grisham

Matt Bieber, Director of Communications, for the New Mexico Department of Health, says their data still shows the state will hit the 60% mark around June 30. He also says depending on the number of people who schedule and actually show up to their booster shots, that date could change by a few days. However, he says 200,000 more people need to get vaccinated in order for the state to make that 60% goal.

“Obviously we’d love to see some new folks enter the system, get folks registered and schedule their first shots because we don’t want to hit 60 and stop. We want to keep going of course and boost those numbers as high as we possibly can,” said Bieber.

Bieber also said the NMDOH recently conducted a survey that showed some did not know that every New Mexican 16 or older is now eligible for the vaccine. The survey also showed that many didn’t know the vaccine was completely free.

Bieber says the NMDOH is working on getting that information out to everyone. Also, starting Tuesday, the NMDOH says any business who wants to schedule a mobile clinic for their employees will be able to do so. There will be an online form to sign up.

Currently, 30 counties are in the Turquoise Level, two are in the Green Level and one county is in the Yellow Level. Counties that meet two criteria reach the Green Level and those that maintain the Green Level for two consecutive biweekly map update periods are then ranked within the Turquoise Level. Turquoise and Green Level counties have the least restrictions. Counties that meet one of the health metric thresholds may operate at the Yellow Level. Red Level counties signify the highest risk and meet no health metric thresholds.

The health metric thresholds that are in effect and determine a county’s risk level are: