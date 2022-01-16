5,000 booster shots available at NMDOH events this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are more chances for you to get vaccinated for your booster shot this week. There are four upcoming events at the Albuquerque Public Schools Berna Facio Professional Development Center that will let you take care of it.

The Department of Health says they have 5,000 doses to give out on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday in the upcoming week. They say walk-ins are welcome.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m. On Monday and Friday, they will also be open from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

