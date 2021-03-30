Select CVS pharmacies in New Mexico to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Select CVS pharmacy locations across New Mexico will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 31. The vaccines will be given by appointment only to those who are eligible under state guidelines and walk-ins will not be allowed.

They will be administered by pharmacists and other trained healthcare professionals. The specific locations have not yet been released but CVS has posted on its website that the pharmacy locations will be in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and Roswell.

Representatives say this is to prevent people from just showing up and overwhelming staff. However, CVS is planning to expand more stores soon.

“So New Mexico, as we get more vaccines through the federal program, we will be rolling out to more stores to get out to more communities so we can get more vaccines out and shots in arms,” said CVS Pharmacy Manager Gavin Pearlman.

To qualify for an appointment you must be within the state’s current eligibility phase. Appointments can be made online.