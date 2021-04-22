New Mexicans 16 and older can self-schedule vaccine appointments starting April 26

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday that all New Mexicans 16 and older will be able to self-schedule their vaccine appointments beginning next week. It is part of an initiative called Student COVID-19 Vaccination Week.

From May 3 thru 8, students ages 16 and older will be given priority for making their vaccination appointments on NMDOH’s vaccination registration website. Students will need to register online and any vaccinations for people under the age of 18 require parental consent. Pfizer will be the only vaccine available for students ages 16 and 17.