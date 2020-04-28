US surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States passed 1 million Tuesday, as the death toll continues to climb according to data from John Hopkins University.

The U.S. has more COVID-19 cases than any other country according to the data. As of Tuesday afternoon, Spain has 232,128 cases. Italy, which has a population of around 62 million people has 201,505 cases. China, where the outbreak started, now has 83,938 cases.

Symptoms of the coronavirus can include a sore throat, cough, fever, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. The CDC released six new symptoms last week as scientists gather more data on the coronavirus and patients show “a wide range of symptoms.”

The CDC now says chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a sudden loss of taste or smell are also common indicators of COVID-19.