University of Utah Hospital ICU 95% full after record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– A new COVID- 19 testing site opened at the University of Utah on Monday. The site, located in the Rice Eccles Stadium parking lot, is open Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to noon.

Officials say the site has the capacity to test 150 – 200 people a day with on average a 30-hour turnaround on results. The site is meant to serve those who live on the east side of Salt Lake and students and is a product of the community asking for a testing site in the neighborhood.

“A site was desired there,” Sr. Director of Community Clinics, Michael Bronson said. “The more testing there is and the better testing there is the better we can track this thing”.

This testing site opens as providers at the University Hospital are becoming overwhelmed with treating new COVID-19 patients. “Our ICU last I checked was at 95% capacity so we are very strained right now and are concerned about the high number of cases,” Bronson said.



Over the weekend, the state reported a record-high 254 new hospitalizations because of the virus.

The University says as doctors treat more patients with COVID-19 the spread between healthcare workers and patients is relatively low. “Because we are taking universal precautions meaning we are masking, we are washing our hands we have eye protection in our facilities,” Bronson said.

The testing is by appointment only and residents can book here.

