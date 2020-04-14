UAB Hospital COVID-19 patient defeats virus after 22-day battle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine shared some positive news about a COVID-19 patient who officially entered the recovery stages of the virus.

Bill Chambers, the first COVID-19 positive patient who has been discharged since the crisis started, just ended his 22-day stay at UAB Medicine.

The medical staff at UAB had to celebrate.

“Bill, we wish you well in your continued recovery,” UAB Medicine stated in a Facebook post. “Thank you to this team, and all our staff who work so hard every day to provide the best care for all our patients!”