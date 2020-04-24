U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 50,000

Dr. Gabrielle Beger, left, prepares to take a nose-swab sample from Lawrence McGee as she works with a team of University of Washington medical providers conducting testing for the new coronavirus at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. Sending “drop teams” from University of Washington Medicine to conduct universal testing at skilled nursing facilities in collaboration with public health officials is one aspect of the region’s approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States has passed 50,000 as of Friday morning, according to data from the John Hopkins University. This comes as several states around the country begin implementing plans for reopening businesses and easing social distancing.

Globally, over 192,000 people have died due to the COVID-19 virus. The country with the highest death toll is Italy, with 25,549 followed by Spain with 22,524 as of Friday morning.

The data also shows there have been more than 2.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide which include 870,468 in the United States.

