U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 50,000

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States has passed 50,000 as of Friday morning, according to data from the John Hopkins University. This comes as several states around the country begin implementing plans for reopening businesses and easing social distancing.
Globally, over 192,000 people have died due to the COVID-19 virus. The country with the highest death toll is Italy, with 25,549 followed by Spain with 22,524 as of Friday morning.
The data also shows there have been more than 2.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide which include 870,468 in the United States.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites