U.S. Attorney urges the public to report suspected coronavirus fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Anyone that sees any type of fraud related to the coronavirus outbreak they are being urged to report the issue by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov.

The NCDF Hotline can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes.

Some examples of these schemes include: