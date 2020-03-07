Two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

COLORADO (KRQE) – The coronavirus continues to spread. There are still no cases in New Mexico, but Colorado Governor Jared Polis is confirming there are two presumptive cases in Colorado.

One of those patients traveled to a lot of places in Colorado not knowing he potentially had the virus. Both of the cases are being called “presumptive” because even though the tests have come back positive, they still need to be tested by the CDC.

Governor Polis says both of them have recently traveled out of the country, one of them just back from Itsly. This person traveled to Colorado at the end of February, flying through Denver International Airport, and using a rental car to get to Summit County where he and a group of friends stayed in a condo, skiing at both Keystone and Vail Mountain resorts.

Governor Polis says the patient was asymptomatic at the time of his travels which he says lowers the risk of transmission to other travelers. Both patients are in isolation, one in Jefferson County, the other in Douglas County.

As for New Mexico, the state health department has tested sixteen coronavirus kits. None of them have come back positive.

The U.S. Health and Human Services have recently given New Mexico $500,000 to enhance the states testing and surveillance. There are 100,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide and 260 in the United States.

