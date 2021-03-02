‘Time to open Texas 100%,’ Gov. Greg Abbott announces businesses that want to open can

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the reopening of Texas businesses after nearly a year of various shutdowns and restrictions to quell the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s time to reopen Texas 100%,” Abbott said. “Everybody who wants to work should have that opportunity. Every business that wants to be open, should be open.”

Abbott announced a new executive order effective next Wednesday that will allow any business to open at 100% capacity if they choose to. Saying that statewide mandates are “no longer necessary,” he also announced the end of the mandatory mask mandate effective March 10.

“Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year,” Abbott said. “Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”

I also ended the statewide mask mandate. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2021

Abbott spoke to small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, where he pointed to declining numbers and increased vaccinations as a reason to “getting back to normalcy.”

The governor broke down several numbers on vaccinations, saying that over 5.7 million vaccine shots have been administered in Texas — in addition to the state reportedly setting a record on Tuesday for giving over 216,000 shots in one day alone.

Last week in Corpus Christi, Abbott said statewide orders, including the mask mandate in place since July, could be removed “very soon.”

According to the Texas DSHS COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been nearly 2.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42,995 deaths. There are currently 156,989 active cases.

Abbott explained that under the new order, a county judge may impose certain mitigation ordinances if COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions of Texas rise above 15% of bed capacity for seven straight days. But even if countywide recommendations are enacted, Abbott said residents will not be able to be jailed for refusing to follow county judge recommendations.

Moreover, even if hospital beds do rise above capacity for a week, businesses will still be able to operate at 50% capacity minimum.

Reactions

Texas Restaurant Association CEO Emily Knight Williams applauded the announcement.

“For the thousands of local restaurants on the brink of closure and 167,000 Texans that remain unemployed in our industry alone, Governor Abbott’s announcement today is a light at the end of a very dark tunnel,” she said.

Doctors warn abandoning practiced precautions too quickly would be a mistake.

“Although we’ve had this remarkable improvement over the last last one to two months now with the number of COVID cases, we also want to be careful not to lose that,” Dr. Mark Sigler with Texas Tech Physicians said.

Ahead of the announcement, Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott opined that it was much too early for such sweeping moves, saying the mask mandate should remain in place until at least the end of April.

Allen West, chair of the Republican Party of Texas, said he’s “glad Governor Abbott is following the example” of the governors of Florida and South Dakota and “opening up Texas. We pray that our small businesses will be able to recover.”

Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa reacted to the news, saying in part: “What Abbott is doing is extraordinarily dangerous. He is the worst Governor in modern Texas history. This will kill Texans. Our country’s infectious disease specialists have warned that we should not put our guard down even as we make progress towards vaccinations. Abbott doesn’t care.”

Julián Castro: “When @GregAbbott_TX reopened Texas too soon the first time, we were averaging around 5,000 cases per day. Now, as he ignores public health once again, Texas averages 7,000 cases per day. This is a reckless decision that will cost lives.”

.@HarrisCoJudge Hidalgo & I urged ⁦@GovAbbott⁩ to keep the mask mandate in place prior to this afternoon's announcement. Wearing masks keeps our businesses and schools safely open, decreases community spread of the virus and saves lives. #WearAMask #MaskUpHou pic.twitter.com/fXy1OWntUG — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 2, 2021

“We as a state should be guided by science and data, which says we should keep the mask mandate,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler stated.

This virus has killed more than 40,000 Texans. @GregAbbott_TX's response? Ignore health professionals, attack mask rules, & endanger lives to score political points.



Locally, we must continue wearing masks & caring for our sick, despite the cowardice of our governor. — Gregorio Casar (@GregCasar) March 2, 2021

The Texas Democratic Party further condemned Abbott, calling his announcement an “abdication” of his responsibilities and “leaving Texans to fend for themselves.”

Shortly after the news broke, “RIP Texas” trending nationally on Twitter.