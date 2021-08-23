This state ordering those with COVID to isolate or face up to 5 years in prison

MISSISSIPPI (WJW) — Those who contract COVID-19 in Mississippi are being asked to either isolate at home for 10 days or more or otherwise face a prison sentence of up to five years. The new order was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday as cases continue to mount in the state.
- Crime: Mother with two toddlers gets car stuck on train tracks, arrested for DWI
- Health: Can health insurance companies charge the unvaccinated higher premiums?
- Entertainemnt: Warner Bros. exhibit coming to Albuquerque
- Politics: Local churches pushback on re-instated mask mandate
Since coronavirus can be life-threatening, those who don’t comply with the alert could also potentially face a $5,000 fine along with prison time.
Mississippi is one of the least vaccinated states in the country, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that only about 38% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The order went into effect on Friday.
Read the full order below: