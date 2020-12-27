Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, wife test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced he and his wife Kim tested positive for COVID-19, saying, “2020 just keeps on giving!”

Bonnen, R-Angleton, says they don’t know where specifically they were exposed, but specified that he and his family chose to spend Christmas with only their household.

(Dennis Bonnen via Facebook)

“This disease is no joke in its unpredictability and severity, so please continue to keep your guard up and your loved ones protected,” Bonnen wrote on Facebook. “Mask up and social distance, avoid large gatherings, and take care of one another.”

The Speaker says his symptoms have been mild and that his two sons, Jackson and Gregory, are also being tested as the whole family quarantines.

Bonnen’s diagnosis comes just weeks after the first shipments of vaccines made their way into Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott being vaccinated on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Saturday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery