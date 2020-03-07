SXSW canceled due to Coronavirus

AUSTIN, TX (KRQE) – Concerns over the Coronavirus have led to the cancellation of a major multi-media event.

Friday afternoon, organizers for the annual South by Southwest Festival in Austin canceled the conference, citing public health concerns. There are currently no Coronavirus cases in the Austin area, but city and county leaders say the impact of a potential spread was too great as the city hosts hundreds of thousands of people for the conference each year. Public health officials compared the situation to hurricane preparations.

“We know that the hurricane is advancing closer, we can see the storm cloud starting. It’s not clear yet how strong or impactful that storm will be,” said Dr. Mark Escott of the Austin Public Health Authority.

This is the first time in the history of the South by Southwest Conference has been canceled.