Supplies delivered to the Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Some much-needed supplies are being delivered to the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Nation President and Vice President are distributing food, water, hygiene, cleaning supplies and wood to various Navajo communities. These are all remote areas being hit hard by the coronavirus.
