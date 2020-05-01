Supplies delivered to the Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Working from home, while homeschooling your kids, you will always remember this time in history. Now two New Mexico museums want you to share your stories to help future generations understand what happened.

A simple iPhone photo, will one day tell the story of the 2020 Coronavirus outbreak. "We have this rare opportunity to collect history as it is being lived," says Kathleen Dull, New Mexico History Museum Librarian.