Study: Blood thinners may help COVID-19 patients

NEW YORK NY (CNN) – Doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital are reporting blood-thinning drugs appear to help some COVID-19 patients.
They looked at 2,700 patients and found that 29% of patients placed on ventilators died while receiving anti-coagulants. Among those not given blood thinners, 63% died.
That’s likely becuase the coronavirus seems to cause blood clots that can impact the lungs, kidney, and brain. It is considered a major contributing factor to death among COVID-19 patients.
The patients who were studied received a variety of blood thinning medications. Researchers now must determine which ones work best and at what dosage. Doctors don’t know exactly why COVID-19 leads to clotting but it has been seen in other viral infections that cause severe inflammation.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites