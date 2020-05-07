Study: Blood thinners may help COVID-19 patients

NEW YORK NY (CNN) – Doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital are reporting blood-thinning drugs appear to help some COVID-19 patients.

They looked at 2,700 patients and found that 29% of patients placed on ventilators died while receiving anti-coagulants. Among those not given blood thinners, 63% died.

That’s likely becuase the coronavirus seems to cause blood clots that can impact the lungs, kidney, and brain. It is considered a major contributing factor to death among COVID-19 patients.

The patients who were studied received a variety of blood thinning medications. Researchers now must determine which ones work best and at what dosage. Doctors don’t know exactly why COVID-19 leads to clotting but it has been seen in other viral infections that cause severe inflammation.

