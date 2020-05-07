Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Study: Blood thinners may help COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK NY (CNN) – Doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital are reporting blood-thinning drugs appear to help some COVID-19 patients.

They looked at 2,700 patients and found that 29% of patients placed on ventilators died while receiving anti-coagulants. Among those not given blood thinners, 63% died.

That’s likely becuase the coronavirus seems to cause blood clots that can impact the lungs, kidney, and brain. It is considered a major contributing factor to death among COVID-19 patients.

The patients who were studied received a variety of blood thinning medications. Researchers now must determine which ones work best and at what dosage. Doctors don’t know exactly why COVID-19 leads to clotting but it has been seen in other viral infections that cause severe inflammation.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss