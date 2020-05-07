Stimulus payments made to those behind bars should be returned, IRS says

WASHINGTON, DC (WBTW) – The Internal Revenue Service says any stimulus payments made to those incarcerated should be returned.

The IRS added a question and answer section regarding stimulus payments and those incarcerated to its Economic Impact Payment Information Center website on Wednesday.

The question, which is number 12 on the website, asks, “Does someone who is incarcerated qualify for the payment?”

“No. A Payment made to someone who is incarcerated should be returned to the IRS by following the instructions about repayments,” the IRS answered.

If a payment is based on a joint return, only the portion of the payment made for the incarcerated spouse must be returned, the IRS said.

“This amount will be $1,200 unless adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000,” the IRS said.

The IRS has also said stimulus payments made to people who have died should be returned.