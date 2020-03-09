State Dept to high-risk travelers: skip cruise ship trips

A passenger stand outside on the balcony of the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at the Yokohama Port Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. The 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins. Health workers said 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were confirmed sickened with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday. The 10 will be dropped off as the ship docks and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of State is advising U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, that they should not be traveling by cruise ship at this time. The Center for Disease Control says that there is an increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in the cruise ship environment.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the State Department says many countries have already implemented strict screening procedures that have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking. In some cases, local authorities have permitted disembarkation but subjected passengers to local quarantine procedures.

While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ship passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities.

In addition to cruise ship travel, the CDC notes that older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease. This entails avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips, and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships.

Carnival Cruise Line’s highest responsibilities include the health and safety of our guests and crew. Coronavirus is a fluid situation and we continue to work closely with public health officials, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), to monitor, screen and implement best practices to protect the health of our guests and crew as it relates to COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our monitoring, screening and operational protocols are designed to be flexible so that we can effectively adapt to changes as they occur. Our team is monitoring COVID-19 developments from our state-of-the-art Fleet Operations Center in Miami so that we can quickly respond to any situation and communicate promptly. Our guests remain tremendously supportive and understanding. In turn, our entire crew is committed to providing you a great vacation. Carnival Cruise Line

Passengers with plans to travel by cruise ship should contact their cruise line companies directly for further information.

