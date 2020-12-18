Southwest Colorado receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Tuesday the San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) and the regional distribution site received their first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to southwest Colorado. According to a news release, the agency worked with the National Guard and local health care partners to transport the vaccine to facilities and administered the vaccines to frontline staff.

“SJBPH’s goal has always been to keep everyone in Archuleta and La Plata counties safe and healthy, and that is especially true in this challenging time,” said Liane Jollon in a news release Wednesday, SJBPH executive director. “We are excited to be receiving this first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine prioritized for high-risk healthcare workers so we can get vaccine started with those who need it most,” she said. “Equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will move us in the right direction to contain the virus,” Jollon said. “One way we can keep each other healthy, support our health care workers, and get communities back on their feet is to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the vaccine becomes available. When we get vaccinated, we can slow the surge to help our nurses, doctors, schools, fellow community members, and businesses,” she said.

SJBPH will vaccine in phases: phase 1A, 1B, 2, and 3. Phase 1A includes high-risk health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents. The facility says the first shipment of vaccines is not enough to cover all phase one individuals. The second ship of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive as early as next week and once the distribution of vaccines covers phase 1A, distribution can continue to phases 1B, 2, and 3 according to the same news release.

SJBPH says steps still should be taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 by hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing, testing, and avoiding nonessential indoor spaces.

