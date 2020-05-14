Southwest Airlines won’t deny passengers based on mask usage

An internal memo within Southwest Airlines reveals flight crews will not enforce their policy that requires customers to wear face masks.

“We will not deny boarding solely based on customer’s refusal to wear a face covering,” the memo reads. The airline wants flight attendants to tell passengers about the policy and ask them to comply but that’s about all.

That’s different from other airlines like American and JetBlue that have policies that do allow for non-compliant customers to be denied boarding.

