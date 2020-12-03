Some U.S. ski resorts reopen with virus precautions

NATIONAL (CBS Newspath) – Ski resorts across the nation are opening up. Most experienced a shortened season last winter as the coronavirus spread through the country in March. Now, many are reopening with precautions

Most U.S. ski resorts are limiting the number of customers on any given day or requiring reservations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At Lake Tahoe in California, facemasks, which have always been a frequent sight on the slopes, are now a must. Indoor dining is off limits, so people can forget warming up with hot chocolate by the fire.

Winter sport enthusiasts are still celebrating after last year’s shortened season. One saying it’s been, “the best opening day I’ve had in a lot of opening days!”

The question now is how long will the resorts be able to keep accepting customers under the threat of another shutdown?

Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico has had to push back its opening date due to state restrictions.

And Sleepy Hollow sledding and tubing hill in Iowa is usually packed with visitors in the winter. But this year, the company’s president says it’s not safe to open at all. The decision came down to the safety of the employees. “Because they are required to be around everybody that shows up all the time,” says Sleepy Hollow’s president Rick Flatt. He added that they’ve faced a lot of challenges over 27 seasons, but never have they not opened.

Many ski resorts in the Northeast and New England are open but require a reservation. And some states require out of state travelers to quarantine upon arrival, others want them to pass a COVID test.

