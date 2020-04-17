Some colleges dropping SAT, ACT requirements

1  of  2
UNITED STATES (KRQE) – Colleges are making it easier for students to apply during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has forced the college board to cancel all SAT Spring test dates. Now, dozens of colleges have dropped SAT and ACT requirements. Insead, college counselor Jeff Morrow is advising students to focus on what we can control.

“The ways that you invest in your community, the impact that you have on a classroom, campus, in your neighborhood, these are all things that are really good indicators of the way that you’ll invest in your community, when you are in college,” Morrow said.

The college board sasy the SAT will be offered monthly for students starting August 29. If schools don’t reopen this fall, the test will be proctored online.

