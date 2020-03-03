Schools in New Mexico prepare should coronavirus arrive

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With no cases of the coronavirus in New Mexico, schools should receive letters outlining how to prepare if it arrives.

The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that the New Mexico Public Education Department is planning on Tuesday to send a letter to every superintendent including charter school executive directors, detailing federal guidelines on how to handle the virus. Schools should also report absences due to respiratory infections to health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance for schools that do not have reported COVID-19 in the community stating that the most important thing for schools to do is to plan and prepare. CDC states that schools can help slow the spread of respiratory infectious diseases including coronavirus by reviewing and implementing emergency operations plans, develop information sharing with partners, monitoring and planning for absenteeism, and establishing procedures for students and staff who are sick.