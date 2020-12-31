Ring in 2021 safely this New Year’s Eve

NATIONAL (CBS Newspath) – How will you be celebrating New Year’s Eve? Health experts say Americans should avoid large New Year’s Eve gatherings and parties with people you don’t live with to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Celebrating at home with the people you live with or virtually with others is the safest way to ring in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is suggesting some New Year’s Eve activities you can enjoy during the pandemic.

Have a virtual celebration:

Attend a virtual concert or plan a virtual countdown to midnight

Enjoy a virtual meal with friends and family

Party at home with the ones you live with:

Decorate, have a pajama party, and watch movies or play games

Plan a special meal or order from a local restaurant

Get in touch with family and friends:

Call, text, or leave a voicemail for family, friends, and neighbors

Plan a neighborhood countdown to midnight and celebrate from your front door

Read Next: