Report: Defense secretary plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops, according to a report from CBS News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the U.S. could see more than two million cases over the next month, fueled by the Delta variant, which now accounts for 93% of all COVID-19 cases, according to CBS.

The report comes shortly after the Associated Press reported that the vaccine will also be required for all foreign travelers to the U.S.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

