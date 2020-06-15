REPORT: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliot tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott smiles as he walks off the field after participating in drills at the team’s NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed on a $90 million, six-year contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid running back and end a holdout that lasted the entire preseason, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

DALLAS (KETK) — One of the top names in the National Football League has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ezekiel Elliott’s agent has confirmed the running back does have the virus.

According to Rapoport’s Twitter post, the Dallas Cowboys have not confirmed the news, due to privacy laws.

From the #Cowboys: “Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees.” https://t.co/856iWo3sxF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Elliott has not posted to social media to confirm the news either.

Rapoport first reported Monday morning around 11 a.m. that several players in the Dallas Cowboys’ organization had tested positive for COVID-19.

Several #Cowboys players & several #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.