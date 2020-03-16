Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Regal to close all theaters amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Regal has announced a closure of all theater locations starting Tuesday, March 17 as a precaution to the coronavirus outbreak.

They also say that all theaters will remains closed until further notice.

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” stated Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters.”

Regal

Regal says they will continue to update the status of all of their theaters on their mobile app and online at REGmovies.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞