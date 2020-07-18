Reality shows shortfalls of Trump’s claim to ‘best testing’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Tidelands Health medical professional changes latex gloves during a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday July 17, 2020 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Josh Bell/The Sun News via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says this country has the “best testing in the world. But snapshots from around the U.S. are revealing shortfalls.

In Pittsburgh, adults who are afraid they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus are being asked to skip testing if they can quarantine at home for 14 days.

Hawaii will wait another month to lift a two-week quarantine on visitors because of test supply shortages and delays in results. In Sun Belt states where the virus is surging, lines of cars with people seeking tests snake for hours in the beating sun, often yielding results so far after the fact that they’re useless.

Public health experts say the testing system is in shambles.

