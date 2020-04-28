Public health order issues phased approach to re-opening of La Plata County in Colorado

Logan Nash, left, gets a manicure, with all the proper social distancing requirements, including an acrylic shield, Monday, April 27, at Jazzy Nails in Avon, Colo. With the Colorado official stay-at-home order lifted, select businesses are able to reopen. Most businesses like Jazzy Nail are taking customers by appointment only. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

DURANGO, CO (KRQE)- San Juan Basin Public Health has announced on Tuesday that it will issue a phased approach that will delay the re-opening of some non-essential businesses until May 8th due to increased cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The order, “Safer La Plata”, urges businesses and workplaces to adhere to safety protocols and requirements in order to protect the community from the spread of the virus. This order is effective as of Wednesday, April 29.

“San Juan Basin Public Health’s highest priority is to protect the health and safety of the people we serve,” said SJBPH’s Executive Director, Liane Jollon in a statement. “This order will help to protect La Plata County residents from COVID-19 as the agency continues to work agressively with the community to mitigate the spread of the virus and to begin re-opening our economy.”

Starting on May 8, the public health order will allow additional sectors to reopen with strict precautions and include businesses such as salons, dog groomers, tattoo parlors, massage, and personal training. Non-essential offices and in-store retail will also be allowed to open at this time but must folllow strict social distancing guidelines.

San Juan Basin Public Health states that businesses will be required to self-certify that they understand the requirements and can carry out strict precautions in order to re-open. SJBPH states that the decision to issued the “Safer La Plata” order was based on the following established public health criteria:

A sustained decrease in new COVID-19 cases across the region

Testing can be performed quickly for those who meet current criteria for testing

Proper capacity for isolation, quarantine, and monitoring of all COVID-19 cases in the jurisdiction

Hospitals are able to safely treat patients

Clear safeguards are in place for businesses to open with social distancing and infection control procedures



The “Safer La Plata” order will be in effect until May 8, 2020, unless otherwise stated by San Juan Basin Public Health.

