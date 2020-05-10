Prestwick Chase Senior Living Community celebrates Mother’s Day in COVID-19 style

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Prestwick Chase at Saratoga: Albany Senior Living Community invited the families of their residents to drive around and say hello to their Mother’s and Father’s from their cars.

Organizers set up Adirondack chairs socially distanced on the sidewalks for their residents. It was a Mother’s Day filled with lines of cars, warm cookies, hot chocolate and tons of love.

Residents of the Prestwick Chase Senior Living Home were reunited with members of their family on Sunday for the first time in months. Organizers say since the quarantine they shut down access to their building and asked all residents not to leave.

Ruthann Coons was reunited with 3 of her daughters and some of her grandchildren on Mother’s Day.

“I know the 3 of them will be coming today to see me. It’s just hard because we are very close, and we do everything together, so it’s been very hard not seeing them.” said Ruthann Coons, a resident at Prestwick Chase at Saratoga.

Helen Trivelas was reunited with one of her daughters and the rest of her children gave her a phone call.

“The only part of family that can come today is my daughter. It is just wonderful. All my other kids live out of state, my son is in California and I have others else where.” said Helen Trivelas, a resident at Prestwick Chase at Saratoga.

During this hard time, organizers say they know how hard it is for residents not to be able to see their loved ones. Tracey Harris’s mom is a resident at Prestwick Chase at Saratoga and she is 103 years old. Harris says it means the world to see her mom in person and know that she is in good hands.

“Its a special place, it really is. We are very fortunate, and blessed that our mom can be taken care of here.” said Tracey Harris.

Coons says sitting on her Adirondack chair while social distancing from her family is hard, but she knows it’s for everyone’s safety.

“Well I will finally be able to see my grandsons after many months. It will be nice to see them because I haven’t seen them in forever. I just wish I could hug and kiss them.” said Coons.

Many of the mother’s at Prestwick Chase at Saratoga say this is a Mother’s Day they will never forget and a reminder that they are not alone.

Organizers say during the quarantine, they go to the grocery store, pick up prescriptions, and deliver the mail to all of their residents. They have a sanitation room with ultra violet lights that they put all groceries, deliveries, and packages into before they deliver them.