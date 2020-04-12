PHOTOS: USAF Thunderbirds fly over hospitals across the Las Vegas valley

Video Courtesy: Laura Dudinski
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds took to the Vegas valley skies on Saturday to honor and say thank you to all the individuals helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Many residents looked to the skies to catch a glimpse of the Thunderbirds flying over area hospitals.
8 News Now viewers got out their phones to capture the beautiful moment!
The flyover was held on Saturday afternoon. The Thunderbirds flew all over, from Centennial to Summerlin to Boulder City.
Video Courtesy: Fred Paul