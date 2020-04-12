Skip to content
PHOTOS: Pope Francis leads Easter mass without public amid coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Apr 12, 2020 / 09:31 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 12, 2020 / 09:31 AM MDT
Pope Francis spreads incense at the start of Easter Sunday Mass, inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool via AP)
Pope Francis, small white figure at center left, delivers his blessing during Easter Sunday Mass inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis attends Easter Sunday Mass, inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP)
Few faithful attends Pope Francis’, small white figure at center, Easter Sunday Mass, inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool via AP)
Pope Francis holds up the Holy Gospel book during Easter Sunday Mass, inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis celebrates Easter Sunday Mass inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP)
Pope Francis leaves at the end of Easter Sunday Mass inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Andreas Solaro/Pool Photo via AP)
Italian Carabinieri stand by a cross, donated to them during the Holy Year of 2016, placed by an empty St. Peter’s Square in homage to Pope Francis while the pope celebrated an Easter Mass inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A woman wearing a face mask looks out of a window near the Vatican where Pope Francis was celebrating an Easter Mass inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Two residents sit outside a closed church in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Religious public services services have been stopped to limit the spread of coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi)
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men participate in the Cohanim priestly caste blessing during the Jewish holiday of Passover at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem’s old city, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s most susceptible neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
A Christian worshipper holds a palm frond outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem’s old city, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s most susceptible neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Pastors wearing face masks while maintaining social distancing attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The church decided to replace a service with online ones as part of precaution against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A couple walk back after visiting at a closed St. Joseph Cathedral on Easter in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, April 12, 2020. People around the world are celebrating Easter from the safety of their homes in an effort to help arrest the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Christian clergymen walk in Jerusalem’s old city, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s most susceptible neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
People stand on their balconies to listen to an Easter Mass by Don Carlo Purgatorio celebrated on the rooftop of Santa Emerenziana church, in Rome, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Luigi Navarra)
Don Carlo Purgatorio, priest at center, and his aides celebrate Easter Sunday Mass from the rooftop of Santa Emerenziana church for Romans to participate from their balconies, in Rome, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Luigi Navarra)
Don Carlo Purgatorio and his aides celebrate Easter Sunday Mass from the rooftop of Santa Emerenziana church for Romans to participate from their balconies, in Rome, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Luigi Navarra)
A Christian clergyman waits for the Easter Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem’s old city, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s most susceptible neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool)
Rev. Shahid Mehraj, center, leads an Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads a Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads a Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Indian protestant priest Sunil offers special prayers on Easter at Lutheran Church in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, April 12, 2020. People around the world are celebrating Easter from the safety of their homes in an effort to help arrest the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
An Indian Catholic girl joins in Easter prayers with a very small group of people at a church in Gauhati, India, Sunday, April 12, 2020. People around the world are celebrating Easter from the safety of their homes in an effort to help arrest the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
An Indian woman joins in Easter prayers with a very small group of people at a church in Gauhati, India, Sunday, April 12, 2020. People around the world are celebrating Easter from the safety of their homes in an effort to help arrest the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Italian Carabinieri stand inside an empty St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican while Pope Francis celebrated an Easter Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Sorbs sing at the site of the cemetery besides the Church of Saint Catherine in Ralbitz, eastern Germany, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Because of Corona crisis the Easter riders processions have been cancelled. Normally according to a more than hundred years old tradition men of the Sorbs, dressed in black tailcoats ride on decorated horses, proclaiming, singing and praying the message of Jesus’ resurrection. The Sorbs are a Slavic German minority located near the German-Polish border. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
