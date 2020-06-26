Partnership between San Juan Basin Public Health and Mercy Regional Testing reaches 1,000 individuals tested mark

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – On Friday, the partnership between San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) and Mercy Regional Medical Center (MRMC) in testing COVID-19 announced they have reached 1,000 individuals tested. The drive-thru site operated by the two organizations has tested over 1,051 as of June 20.

The SJBPH, MRMC, and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment worked together to provide free testing since May 7. Testing at the site continues to increase with an average of 75 tests per day. The MRMC testing site is one of five community testing options in Archuleta and La Plata counties.