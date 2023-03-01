LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is ending its COVID-19 mandates. The university announced, on Wednesday, that students and employees no longer have to provide proof of vaccination or report a positive test result.

Students living in residence halls will not have to move to an isolation room if they contract the virus, but the rooms will still be available if a student wants to stay there. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said the vaccine’s declining effectiveness against the current variants played a role in these policy changes.

Arvisu explained, “We strongly encourage everyone to stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 boosters, which are effective in reducing the severity of the disease, but our requirement of the primary series of vaccines as a condition of employment or enrollment in the NMSU system is no longer suitable.”

