LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is ending its COVID-19 mandates. The university announced, on Wednesday, that students and employees no longer have to provide proof of vaccination or report a positive test result.
Students living in residence halls will not have to move to an isolation room if they contract the virus, but the rooms will still be available if a student wants to stay there. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said the vaccine’s declining effectiveness against the current variants played a role in these policy changes.
Arvisu explained, “We strongly encourage everyone to stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 boosters, which are effective in reducing the severity of the disease, but our requirement of the primary series of vaccines as a condition of employment or enrollment in the NMSU system is no longer suitable.”
Current NMSU COVID-19 policies
- Individuals with a hire date of Mar. 1, 2023, or later are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination or apply for an exemption.
- Students enrolling in classes beginning in the Summer 2023 session or later are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination or apply for an exemption
- Students and employees are no longer required to report their positive COVID-19 cases through the online portal.
- Students living on campus should continue to report positive COVID-19 test results to residence life staff.
- Students living in campus residence halls will no longer be required to move to an isolation room following a positive test – however voluntarily moving to an isolation room is still an option for students who wish to do so, and isolation units will remain available if not already occupied. Otherwise, residence hall occupants should isolate in place, consistent with current CDC guidelines.
- Students living in apartments and houses should still isolate in place, consistent with current CDC guidelines.
- Decisions by members of the campus community about returning to class or work following a COVID-19 infection should follow current CDC guidelines.
- Masks are welcomed and encouraged for those who need or choose to wear them on campuses or sites.
- Health care or other specialized settings such as clinical education environments may have stricter requirements for vaccination or mask-wearing, which may apply to students or employees in those settings.