NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On April 1, the New Mexico Department of Health (NM DOH) will be hosting vaccine clinics. The events are meant to help out people who want to keep up with their COVID-19 boosters.

According to NM DOH, three vaccination events will be taking place across the state on Saturday. The times and locations of the clinics can be seen below.

Las Cruces:

Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces at 211 N. Main Street from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa Fe:

Santa Fe Farmers’ Market at 1612 Alcaldesa Street from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Albuquerque:

1800 Mountain Road NW from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Vaccine station from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. across the street at Explora)

The DOH said New Mexicans should verify their current vaccination status before getting a booster. If you have any questions about the clinics, you can contact the DOH at 505-827-2613.