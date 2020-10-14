Nick Saban, AD test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement came from the university. Both Saban and Byrne left the facility immediately and went home to self-isolate.

Saban said he is asymptomatic at this time and was tested twice to confirm the first positive result. Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations ahead of the Crimson Tide’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Saban was asked if there was talk that Sarkisian take over as head coach for Saturday’s game. He responded adamantly, “No.”

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

