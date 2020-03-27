Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 27, 2020

Live Now
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the U.S. topped 82,000 on Thursday. That’s just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.

Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S.

STIMULUS DEAL: The US House is taking up the historic $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. While there are some disagreements, both parties see the need to pass the bill as urgent.  Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

A WIFE’S LOSS: The wife of a Johnson County man who lost his battle with COVID-19 is speaking out. She wants people to know about who her husband was beyond the disease. WDAF’s Sherae Honeycutt reports.

HOUSECALL: Ring doorbell video captured a man dressed in a doctor’s coat on the doorsteps of a home in Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, he’s a real doctor who’s making house calls to several of his patients if they can’t leave home during the coronavirus pandemic. WKRG’s Blake Brown reports.

ACTS OF KINDNESS: WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good in these stressful times.

