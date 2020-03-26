Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 26, 2020

Coronavirus

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The announcement that stimulus checks are headed to the pockets of Americans is certainly welcome news that’s generated plenty of questions.  We’ll do our best to break down your most common questions. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure tries to answer your questions.

EMS WORKER SAFETY: EMS crews are now putting ambulances through a deep cleaning, sometimes every day, to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. WJW’s Ed Gallek reports.

ON THE FRONT LINES: Dr. Zagari is not a medical expert somewhere else in the world or even across the country. She is an emergency room doctor in Oklahoma City at the only level one trauma hospital in the state. She is now telling her story of being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. KFOR’s Joleen Chaney reports.

CREATIVE OUTLET: While stuck in self-quarantine, Tausha Dickinson was looking for a creative outlet. Dickinson decided to capture this unique moment in history with the help of her neighbors. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

