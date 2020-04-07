Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 7, 2020

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The coronavirus crisis has shown members of Congress how critical medical and pharmaceutical supply chains are to the country’s national security. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY: Voters in Wisconsin will face a choice Tuesday of participating in a presidential primary election or heeding warnings from public health officials to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. WFRV’s Calvin Lewis reports.

POWER OF ANTIBODIES: As more people get over COVID-19, they have immunity. Considering there may have been cases in the U.S. since December or January, that means plenty of people now cannot get sick from the virus. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

ON THE FRONT LINES: Medical professionals, across Middle Tennessee, brace for the next two weeks when COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in the US.​ One thing is certain, these heroes will walk into uncharted territory.​ WKRN’s Alex Denis reports.

TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE: As finding rolls of toilet paper becomes more like trying to find a diamond in the rough, it’s easy to blame the tissue shortage on hoarding or stocking up but wholesale suppliers say there is a lot more to it. WOOD’s Teresa Weakley reports.